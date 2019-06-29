Menu
Unsettled weather, with isolated showers and storms in the mountains

June 29, 2019 at 12:10pm
The weather will be unsettled, and in the afternoon cloud will gather and isolated showers and storms are expected, mainly in the mountains and inland. Storms may be accompanied by hail.

Tonight it will be mainly clear, but in the early hours there will be fog and low cloud. Temperatures will fall to 21 degrees C inland, on the western and the northern coast, around 24 on the remaining coastal areas and 18 in the mountains.

Tomorrow, initially it will be mainly clear but gathering clouds are likely to give isolated showers and isolated storms in the afternoon, mainly on higher ground and inland. Hail may fall too during storms.

The temperature will reach 35 inland, around 32 on the coast and 26 on higher ground.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be mainly clear and temperatures will gradually rise slightly, reaching average for time of year.

