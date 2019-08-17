Unsettled weather expected to bring summer storms from Saturday

Clouds developing on Saturday afternoon are expected to give scattered showers or thunderstorms mainly in the mountains, inland and in some northeastern areas. On Saturday evening the weather will be mostly fine with some increased clouds on the western and northern coasts.

On Sunday the weather will be mostly fine with cloudy intervals on the coasts. Some showers or thunderstorms are expected in the mountains and inland during the afternoon. Temperatures will be 35 C inland, 31 C on the coasts and 28 C in the mountains.

On Monday increased clouds are expected to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly fine but latter during the day rain and thunderstorms are expected at some parts of the island.

On Wednesday it will be mostly fine with heavy clouds gathering during the early afternoon in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will drop from Monday, mainly inland and in the mountains, and increase from Wednesday.