Menu
Local

Unsettled weather expected to bring summer storms from Saturday

August 17, 2019 at 2:00pm
Edited by

Clouds developing on Saturday afternoon are expected to give scattered showers or thunderstorms mainly in the mountains, inland and in some northeastern areas. On Saturday evening the weather will be mostly fine with some increased clouds on the western and northern coasts.

On Sunday the weather will be mostly fine with cloudy intervals on the coasts. Some showers or thunderstorms are expected in the mountains and inland during the afternoon. Temperatures will be 35 C inland, 31 C on the coasts and 28 C in the mountains.

On Monday increased clouds are expected to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly fine but latter during the day rain and thunderstorms are expected at some parts of the island.

On Wednesday it will be mostly fine with heavy clouds gathering during the early afternoon in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will drop from Monday, mainly inland and in the mountains, and increase from Wednesday.

You May Also Like

Local
August 17, 2019

Little Antonis needs help to overcome a very rare disease

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
August 17, 2019

Two women wanted by police in connection with shop lifting (photos)

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
August 17, 2019

First public statement by Bishop of Morphou after his remarks on gays

Andreas Nicolaides