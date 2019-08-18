Menu
Local

University of Cyprus and 7 Greek Universities rank among 1,000 best in the world

August 18, 2019 at 11:09am
Edited by

University of Cyprus and seven universities in Greece rank among the 1,000 best universities of the world, according to the 2019 Academic Ranking of World Universities released by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy (http://www.shanghairanking.com/ARWU2019.html).

University of Cyprus ranks 601-700 in the world ranking.

In Greece the National and kapodistrian University of Athens ranks 301-400. The list includes the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (401-500), the National Technical University of Athens (601-700), the University of Crete (701-800), the University of Ioannina (801-900), the University of Patras (901-1000) and the University of Thessaly (901-1000).

The five top universities in the world are: Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and University of California Berkeley.

CNA

