UNFICYP cautions hunters to stay out of buffer zone

August 22, 2019 at 11:27am
With the start of the hunting season , UNFICYP has warned hunters to stay out of the buffer zone.

In an announcement, it said that hunting activities in the buffer zone, as well as the use of weapons, dogs or equipment in this context, is a security risk and strictly prohibited.

“The Mission strongly urges hunters to refrain from dangerous or irresponsible actions in and around the buffer zone,” it added.

Furthermore, any aggressive/endangering behaviour by hunters against United Nations peacekeepers and others will be reported to the competent local authorities for prompt and proper prosecution in accordance with the law, it said.

