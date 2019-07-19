Comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, UNFICYP arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the UN Security Council. In his latest report to the UN Security Council earlier this month,  Secretary General Antonio Guterres has recommended that it extend UNFICYP’s mandate until January 31, 2020 in recognition of its continued contribution to the maintenance of peace and stability. Read more https://in-cyprus.com/cyprus-recognizes-the-successful-presence-of-unficyp-national-guard-chief-says/", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/unficyp-posts-video-of-air-patrol-of-buffer-zone/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
UNFICYP posts video of air patrol of buffer zone

July 19, 2019 at 1:17pm
The UN peace keeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) has posted a short video of an air patrol of the buffer zone on Twitter.

Comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, UNFICYP arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the UN Security Council.

In his latest report to the UN Security Council earlier this month,  Secretary General Antonio Guterres has recommended that it extend UNFICYP’s mandate until January 31, 2020 in recognition of its continued contribution to the maintenance of peace and stability.

