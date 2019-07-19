UNFICYP posts video of air patrol of buffer zone

The UN peace keeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) has posted a short video of an air patrol of the buffer zone on Twitter.

WATCH NOW: #UNFICYP air patrol over the @UN Buffer Zone.The @UNPeacekeeping Mission in #Cyprus conducts daily air, vehicular, bicycle and foot patrols along this 180-kilometre stretch. pic.twitter.com/kF3QHUPRPA — UN Cyprus (@UN_CYPRUS) July 19, 2019

Comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, UNFICYP arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the UN Security Council.

In his latest report to the UN Security Council earlier this month, Secretary General Antonio Guterres has recommended that it extend UNFICYP’s mandate until January 31, 2020 in recognition of its continued contribution to the maintenance of peace and stability.

