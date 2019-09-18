Menu
Sculptures to be sunk in sea off Kato Paphos

September 18, 2019 at 4:30pm

A unique sculpture composition will be sunk in the sea off Kato Paphos on Thursday morning.

The sinking of what the environmentally friendly work of art will attract swimmers and divers and at the same time contribute to the protection and reproduction of biodiversity.

The ceremony will start at the Paphos Coast Guard office at the port where the sculptures will be loaded to a boat and then the sinking will take place at the Municipal Baths.

The sinking according will take several hours and is expected to attract tourists and visitors.

 

