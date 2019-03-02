Menu
Underage driver arrested for reckless driving, no licence or insurance

March 2, 2019 at 11:43am
Larnaca police arrested an underage driver for dangerous driving and failing to comply with a police officer’s instructions.

The teen did not have a driving licence or insurance and broke a number of traffic rules in his attempt to get away.

Police signalled a driver at around 1.30 am to stop but he failed to comply and was pursued.

At some point the driver lost control of his car which crashed into a patrol car. There were no injuries. He was stopped and it emerged that he was 17 and half years old. In the car with him were other youngsters.

He was taken to Larnaca police station where he was charged in writing in the presence of his father and will appear in court at a later date.

