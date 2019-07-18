Earlier on Thursday police had warned of unattended animals near Skarinou. A police press officer said that incident had been taken care of and the road had been cleared but unattended goats were now on the highway in the Kalavasos-Choirokitia area. (File photo) Read more https://in-cyprus.com/police-warn-of-unattended-animals-on-nicosia-limassol-highway/", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/unattended-goats-on-nicosia-limassol-highway-police-warn/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Unattended goats on Nicosia-Limassol highway police warn

July 18, 2019 at 5:10pm
Police have issued an announcement, the second today, urging drivers to be careful because of unattended animals on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, this time near Kalavasos -Choirokitia. Both directions of the motorway are affected, they added.


Earlier on Thursday police had warned of unattended animals near Skarinou.

A police press officer said that incident had been taken care of and the road had been cleared but unattended goats were now on the highway in the Kalavasos-Choirokitia area.

