Unattended goats on Nicosia-Limassol highway police warn

Police have issued an announcement, the second today, urging drivers to be careful because of unattended animals on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, this time near Kalavasos -Choirokitia. Both directions of the motorway are affected, they added.

ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ – Στον αυτοκινητόδρομο Λευκωσίας – Λεμεσού, παρά την Καλαβασό/Χοιροκοιτία και στις δύο κατευθύνσεις, υπάρχουν ανεπιτήρητα ζώα στον αυτοκινητόδρομο και καλούνται οι οδηγοί να είναι ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί. pic.twitter.com/ulhD6JVLZw — Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) July 18, 2019



Earlier on Thursday police had warned of unattended animals near Skarinou.

A police press officer said that incident had been taken care of and the road had been cleared but unattended goats were now on the highway in the Kalavasos-Choirokitia area.

(File photo)

