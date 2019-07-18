Unattended goats on Nicosia-Limassol highway police warn

Police have issued an announcement, the second today, urging drivers to be careful because of unattended animals on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, this time near Kalavasos -Choirokitia. Both directions of the motorway are affected, they added.
ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ – Στον αυτοκινητόδρομο Λευκωσίας – Λεμεσού, παρά την Καλαβασό/Χοιροκοιτία και στις δύο κατευθύνσεις, υπάρχουν ανεπιτήρητα ζώα στον αυτοκινητόδρομο και καλούνται οι οδηγοί να είναι ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί. pic.twitter.com/ulhD6JVLZw
— Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) July 18, 2019
Earlier on Thursday police had warned of unattended animals near Skarinou.
A police press officer said that incident had been taken care of and the road had been cleared but unattended goats were now on the highway in the Kalavasos-Choirokitia area.
(File photo)
Read more
Police warn of unattended animals on Nicosia-Limassol highway