UN silent over Secretary-General’s next moves on Cyprus

The Spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, did not confirm information about the convening of a trilateral or five-party meeting on Cyprus.

When asked about a meeting held last Monday between the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, Dujarric referred to a written announcement already issued on the matter.

Moreover, asked to comment on a statement by the Turkish Cypriot leader, that Guterres would take an initiative to convene a meeting with the two leaders of the communities in Cyprus or a five-party meeting including the guarantor countries, either in October or November, Dujarric said there is nothing he can confirm at this point.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)