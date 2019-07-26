UN Security Council adopts resolution renewing UNFICYP’s mandate

Τhe UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted resolution 2483 renewing for another six months, until January 31, 2020, the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Cyprus.

In the resolution, the UNSC expresses regret at the lack of progress towards a settlement since the conclusion of the 2017 Conference on Cyprus, and urges the sides and all involved participants to renew their political will and commitment to a settlement under United Nations auspices, including by engaging actively and with a sense of urgency with senior UN official, Jane Holl Lute, to achieve agreement on terms of reference to enable results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement as quickly as possible;

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

The United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the Security Council.

(Cyprus News Agency)