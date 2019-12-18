Menu
UN removed mines from divided island’s nine suspected hazardous areas

December 18, 2019 at 5:13pm
The UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) announced on Wednesday the clearance of nine suspected hazardous areas each on both sides of the island, amounting to a total area of 210 square meters.

This confidence-building measure was agreed upon by both leaders on February 26 of this year as part of their commitment towards a mine-free Cyprus.

In a note released earlier on Wednesday, the Mission praises the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by both sides in speedily clearing these 18 locations while adhering to International Mine Action Standards.

These are checked and approved by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

 

