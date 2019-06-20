UN ‘following developments on Varosha’

The UN is following developments regarding the fenced-off city of Famagusta (Varosha), the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) spokesperson Aleem Siddique has told CNA.

“We have noted the statement (by the Turkish Cypriot side) on Varosha and are following the developments,” Siddique said responding to a question.

Asked if the UN in Cyprus will contact the Turkish Cypriot side to learn more about the decision taken by the “council of ministers” on Varosha, and how they are planning to proceed with its implementation, given the fact that this is an issue that has to do with the Cyprus problem, Siddique said that he has nothing further to add at this stage.

Invited to comment on Turkish actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Siddique said that he has nothing further to add to what has been said by the UN headquarters.

As it was announced in the Turkish occupied part of Cyprus, the “council of ministers” of the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime decided on June 18 to establish a committee of experts for conducting a “scientific inventory study” in the city.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

Varosha, the fenced – off part of the once thriving holiday resort of Famagusta, on the eastern coast of Cyprus, has been sealed since the 1974 Turkish invasion and according to the UN, the Turkish military is responsible for it. Repeated attempts to hand the area to UN administration and its Greek Cypriot legal inhabitants have so far failed due to the stance of the Turkish army.

UNSC resolution 550 (1984) ‘considers attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the United Nations’.

Last month Turkey issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. Since May 4, the Turkish drill ship “Fatih” is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

(Cyprus News Agency)

Read more