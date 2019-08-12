UN Cyprus shares message from lost scientist to mark International Youth Day

On the occasion of International Youth Day, the UN in Cyprus has shared a message from British Cypriot astrophysicist, peace activist and sports enthusiast Natalie Christopher who was killed when she fell into a ravine while out jogging in Ikaria last Monday.

“On #YouthDay we share a message from a gifted young Cypriot who passed away tragically last week – Natalie Christopher.

“While Natalie may not be among us, her legacy and remarkable achievements live on. Our condolences to this inspiring young woman’s family and loved ones,” the UN in Cyprus said on Twitter.

On #YouthDay we share a message from a gifted young Cypriot who passed away tragically last week – Natalie Christopher. While Natalie may not be among us, her legacy and remarkable achievements live on. Our condolences to this inspiring young woman’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/OcQw4ltM7t — UN Cyprus (@UN_CYPRUS) August 12, 2019

August 12 was first designated International Youth Day by the UN General Assembly in 1999, and serves as an annual celebration of the role of young women and men as essential partners in change, and an opportunity to raise awareness of challenges and problems facing the world’s youth.

There are currently 1.8 billion young people between the ages of 10 and 24 in the world. This is the largest youth population ever. However, more than half of all children and adolescents aged 6-14 lack basic reading and maths skills, despite the fact that the majority of them are attending school. This global learning crisis threatens to severely hamper progress towards the SDGs.

This year’s theme highlights efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible for all youth, including efforts by youth themselves. Rooted in Goal 4 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” – International Youth Day 2019 will examine how Governments, young people and youth-led and youth-focused organizations, as well as other stakeholders, are transforming education so that it becomes a powerful tool to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The crucial role that quality education plays in youth development is well recognised. In addition, comprehensive youth development benefits society-at-large. However, what is less known is the fact that young people themselves are active champions of inclusive and accessible education.

Youth-led organisations, as well as individual youth, together with various stakeholders and Governments, are concretely transforming education so that it becomes a fundamental tool both for sustainable development and for the full inclusion of various social groups. For example, youth-led organisations are transforming education via lobbying and advocacy, partnerships with educational institutions, the development of complementary training programs, etc.

Read more