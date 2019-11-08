UN Committee against Torture to also review Cyprus

The UN Committee against Torture is to also review Cyprus in its upcoming session between November 11 and December 6, according to a UN announcement.

Cyprus, to be reviewed between November 15 and 18 is one of the 169 States parties to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. As well as one of the 90 States parties to the Optional Protocol to the Convention.

It is therefore required to undergo regular examinations by the Committee of 10 independent experts to review its implementation of both the Convention and the Optional Protocol. The review is scheduled to be held in public sessions.

The Committee will hold dialogues with the Cyprus government delegation, and will be briefed by NGOs, national human rights institutions and independent monitoring frameworks.

The Committee is scheduled to publish its findings on Cyprus and other countries reviewed during their session on December 6. (CNA)

Read more: