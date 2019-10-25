UN chief invites Cyprus leaders to informal meeting in Berlin on November 25

The UN Secretary General on Friday invited President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to an informal meeting in Berlin on November 25 to discuss ways to push ahead with stalled Cyprus reunification talks.

President Anastasiades’ response was positive, according to Phileleftheros.

A few days back, the government spokesman told journalists the President was “absolutely ready” for reunification negotiations.

And that the terms of reference for the dialogue to resume can be completed on the basis of the understanding, reached on August 9, with the Turkish Cypriot leader.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third.

Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

