Menu
International

UK saw fewer foreign visitors in 2018 – official data

March 25, 2019 at 4:35pm
Edited by

Visits to the United Kingdom by overseas residents fell 4 percent in 2018 to 37.8 million and spending by tourists and other visitors was down by 7 percent at 22.7 billion pounds, official statistics showed on Monday.

UK residents made 1 percent fewer visits abroad last year, totalling 71.9 million trips, and their expenditure grew by 2 percent to 45.8 billion pounds, the Office for National Statistics said.

The fall in the value of the pound after the 2016 Brexit referendum boosted tourism in Britain in 2017. Sterling recovered some of its value last year.

REUTERS

You May Also Like

International
March 25, 2019

White House defers on release of Mueller’s report, Kremlin warms

Andreas Nicolaides
International
March 25, 2019

North Korea’s Kim to visit Russia in spring or summer

Andreas Nicolaides
International
March 25, 2019

Charges of cheating amid confusion over Thailand’s election result

Andreas Nicolaides