UK PM candidate Hunt: Boris Johnson is a “coward” for avoiding debate

Jeremy Hunt, one of the two people vying to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Monday that rival Boris Johnson was a coward for avoiding public head-to-head debates on Brexit.

“On the question of debates, he is being a coward,” Foreign Secretary Hunt said. “It is cowardice not to appear in head-to-head debates.”

Hunt, 52, said it was disrespectful for Johnson to have turned down the opportunity for a televised head-to-head debate on Sky television.

“People need to know what you’re going to do and you need to answer those questions,” Hunt said. “I promise Boris Johnson the fight of his life and he’s going to have that and he’s going to lose.”

Early on Friday, police were called to Johnson’s home after neighbours heard a loud altercation between him and his girlfriend. Johnson has refused to explain the incident. Police said there was no cause for police action.

Hunt said the personal life of Johnson was irrelevant but that the candidates should explain their Brexit positions – and specifically what would a new leader do if lawmakers tried to sink a new government heading towards a no-deal Brexit.

When asked the naughtiest thing he had ever done, Hunt said: “When I was backpacking through India, I once had a Bhang Lassi – which is a kind of cannabis lassi – that’s the naughtiest thing I am prepared to confess to on this programme.”

(Reuters)