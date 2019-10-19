Menu
UK parliament to debate Brexit deal on Monday – House of Commons leader

October 19, 2019 at 5:46pm
British lawmakers will debate and vote on Monday on whether to approve Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, the leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Saturday.

The government had planned to ask lawmakers to approve the deal on Saturday but parliament instead backed a proposal to withhold support for Johnson’s Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation has passed.

“Monday’s business will now be a debate on a motion relating to Section 13 (1B) of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018,” Rees-Mogg said after the vote.

Section 13 (1B) covers the formal approval vote parliament is required to hold in order to pass a deal.

