UK is going to leave the EU by October 31 – Government says

October 20, 2019 at 1:13pm
Brexit will happen by October 31, British government minister Michael Gove said on Sunday, despite lawmakers forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to send a letter on Saturday to the EU requesting a delay.

“We are going to leave by October 31, we have the means and the ability to do so,” Gove, the minister is in charge of no deal Brexit preparations, told Sky News.

“That letter was sent because parliament required it to be sent (..) but parliament can’t change the prime minister’s mind, parliament can’t change the government’s policy or determination.”

