Menu
International

UK finance minister Hammond to resign on Wednesday over no-deal Brexit

July 21, 2019 at 2:11pm
Edited by

Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday he would resign on Wednesday before his expected sacking by the favourite to become Britain’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson, takes office.

“I am sure I am not going to be sacked because I am going to resign before we get to that point,” Hammond told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“Assuming that Boris Johnson becomes prime minister, I understand that his conditions for serving in his government would include accepting a no-deal (EU) exit on the 31st of October. That is not something I could ever sign up to.”

REUTERS

You May Also Like

International
July 21, 2019

Hong Kong’s black-clad protesters target Beijing’s representative office

Andreas Nicolaides
International
July 21, 2019

Britain should stop talking about no-deal Brexit, says UK minister Ellwood

Andreas Nicolaides
International
July 21, 2019

Britain calls ship seizure ‘hostile act’ as Iran releases video of capture

Andreas Nicolaides