UK F-35 jets in formation over Cyprus during exercise Lightning Dawn (photos)

Defence Operations UK published pictures of four UK F-35B jets in a defence formation during exercise Lighting Dawn over Akrotiri.

The jets arrived in Cyprus on May 21 to spend six weeks at RAF Akrotiri, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Exercise Lightning Dawn is the first overseas deployment for the RAF fighters.

Their crew will take in routine training and gain experience in maintaining and flying the F-35 in an unfamiliar environment, RAF Marham Station Commander Group Captain Ian Townsend said.