UK Defence Minister hails cooperation memorandum with Cyprus

The Cyprus-UK defence and security cooperation memorandum that was recently signed in London by the Cypriot Defence Minister and the British Defence Secretary allows for closer collaboration on a range of areas, the House of Commons has been told.
Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell asked the Secretary of State for Defence what assessment he has made of the effect of the Memorandum of Understanding with Cyprus on UK defence and security.
Responding in writing on behalf of the MoD, Defence Minister Mark Lancaster said: “The Defence and Security Co-operation Memorandum of Understanding will place our defence relationship with Cyprus on a more enduring basis and enable closer co-operation across a range of areas of mutual benefit, building on the Bilateral Defence Co-operation Programme.”
Elaborating on the content of the memorandum, the UK Defence Minister added: “Planned activities include cyber defence and security, crisis management, exercising and training and maritime security. Other areas of cooperation will include joint planning, Search and Rescue and officer education.”
(Cyprus News Agency)