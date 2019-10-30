UK Cypriots, Armenians, Kurds condemn Turkey’s atrocities in Syria

When a crime against humanity goes unpunished it will be repeated, a joint statement by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, the Armenian National Committee UK and Peace in Kurdistan said on Wednesday.

They then strongly condemned Turkey’s recent illegal invasion of northern Syria.

“Turkey’s invasion has already caused the deaths of many thousands of civilians, created hundreds of thousands of refugees and lead to the release of ISIS terrorists from prisons,” the statement also said.

“We are also deeply concerned and appalled by the reports of violations of international law by Turkey in Syria including summary executions and forced demographic change following the invasion – both constitute war crimes,” it added.

These recent aggressive actions are particularly concerning given Turkey’s current illegal drilling in the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone and despicable history with ethnic minority groups in the region, the statement also said.

“The Armenian Genocide, Assyrian Genocide, Greek Genocide and Turkey’s ongoing occupation of northern Cyprus have never been forgotten by the international community.

“Yet, Turkey refuses to recognise, take responsibility or allow justice for any of these atrocities. When a crime against humanity goes unpunished it will be repeated.”

The Cypriots, Armenians and Kurds then called on the UK Government to stop all current and future arms exports licenses to Turkey and impose tough sanctions to deter Turkey from its aggressive and authoritarian policies.

“The UK Government should also put pressure on Turkey to recognise the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides; and allow a free, united Cyprus through a just and viable solution to the Cyprus issue.”

Read more: