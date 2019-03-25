UK Cypriot 80 year old man has died in road accident in London

A UK Cypriot 80 year old man has died after a road accident in London on Saturday.
Officers from called at approximately 11:05 hrs on Saturday to reports of a male pedestrian injured following a collision with a car in High Road, near the junction with Nightingale Road, N22.
London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene. The man, aged 80, received treatment but died en route to hospital.
His next of kin have been informed.
The man has been named as 80 year old Dinos Joannides and witnesses say he had just got off the bus and was going to go and meet some friends in the Cypriot Community Centre, Wood Green. Joannides was born in Limassol and was a tailor.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries – he was not arrested.
Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command investigate.