UB40 & Antonis Remos

Legendary reggae band UB40 and multi-platinum selling Greek singer Antonis Remos will perform together at Tsirio Stadium in Limassol, marking the bands 40th anniversary tour.
UB40, who have received 4 Grammy Award nominations and sold more than 70 million records worldwide, will perform their greatest hits including, “Red Red Wine”, “Here I Am” and many more. They will be joined on stage by Antonis Remos, one of Greece’s greatest performing artists, who has continuously topped the music charts in Greece over his 25 year career.
Remos has collaborated on stage with many great international artists including, Julio Iglesias (Mykonos 2014), Gloria Gaynor (New York and Athens 2014), Dany Brillant (Mykonos 2015), Gipsy Kings (Mykonos 2016) among others.
Tickets: www.tickethour.com.cy & ACS Couriers
Five euro from every Platinum ticket will go to the Ronald Mc Donald House Charities (RMHC).