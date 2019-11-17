UAE, Cyprus, Greece FMs hold first trilateral meeting

The first trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Cyprus and Greece, that took place on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, covered the relations between the three countries, and ways to further develop cooperation between them in all aspects.

A press release issued after the meeting said that FMs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Nikos Christodoulides and Nikos Dendias exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest such as Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey and Iran.

Furthermore it noted that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with Cyprus and Greece and to develop areas of joint cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of these countries.

According to the press release, the Ministers of Cyprus and Greece stressed the significance of this meeting in boosting relations between their countries, expressing determination to enhance cooperation with the UAE in all fields.

Moreover, the two Ministers commended the UAE’s influential role in promoting international peace and security and supporting the efforts of the international community to achieve stability and peace in the world, the press release noted.

(Cyprus News Agency)