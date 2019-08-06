Menu
U.S. singer Pink’s tour crew crash land at Danish airport

August 6, 2019 at 3:43pm
A private aircraft carrying members of U.S. singer Pink’s tour crew crash landed at a Danish airport early on Tuesday and burst into flames but all occupants escaped unharmed, concert promoter Live Nation Norway said.

“I have been told that it was part of Pink’s team which was onboard the plane and that everybody is unharmed,” Rune Lem of Live Nation Norway told Reuters.

The American singer, who is due to give a concert in the Danish town of Horsens on Wednesday night, was not on the plane.

The aircraft had been travelling from the Norwegian capital Oslo, where she performed on Monday night.

Pink is known for pop songs like ‘What About Us’, ‘Just Give Me A Reason’ and ‘Just Like A Pill’.

Danish police said a plane arriving from Oslo had an accident during landing at Aarhus airport but that all 10 people onboard managed to leave the plane uninjured. Passengers included four Americans, two Australians and a British citizen.

(Reuters)

