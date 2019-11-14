U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo congratulates Bolivia’s interim president

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday congratulated Jeanine Anez, a Bolivian senator who became interim president of the South American country following the resignation of Evo Morales, the State Department said.

“The United States applauds Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez for stepping up as Interim President of State to lead her nation through this democratic transition, under the constitution of Bolivia and in accordance with the principles of the Inter-American Democratic Charter,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales said on Wednesday that he condemned U.S. recognition of the South American country’s new “de facto government” that has installed itself since his departure.

The Senate vice-president of Bolivia became interim president after Morales fled to Mexico for asylum on Tuesday. The veteran socialist has said his resignation was prompted by a coup, which he called in a tweet a “political and economic conspiracy” stemming from the United States.

Michael Kozak, the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said on Twitter the United States looked forward to working with Bolivia’s interim administration.

