Two youths remanded in custody for attempted robbery

February 2, 2019 at 5:56pm
Edited by

Limassol district court on Saturday remanded two youths aged 18 and 19 in custody for six days in connection with an attempted robbery at a kiosk early on Saturday morning.

A kiosk employee had reported to police that as he was tidying up at around 2.50 am a man had entered the kiosk.

The individual, who wore a hoodie and had his face covered with a scarf,  drew a knife and asked for money.

The employee threw an empty soft drink cardboard box at him and the would-be thief fled, empty-handed.

Police later arrested the two young men.

