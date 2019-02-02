Two youths remanded in custody for attempted robbery

Limassol district court on Saturday remanded two youths aged 18 and 19 in custody for six days in connection with an attempted robbery at a kiosk early on Saturday morning.
A kiosk employee had reported to police that as he was tidying up at around 2.50 am a man had entered the kiosk.
The individual, who wore a hoodie and had his face covered with a scarf, drew a knife and asked for money.
The employee threw an empty soft drink cardboard box at him and the would-be thief fled, empty-handed.
Police later arrested the two young men.