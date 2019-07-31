Two youths caught driving at 221 and 190 km per hour

Two young drivers aged 21 and 20 were arrested after being caught driving at 221 km and 190 km per hour on the Limassol-Nicosia and the Limassol-Paphos motorways respectively.

The speed limit on the motorway is 100 km per hour.

The first driver was caught doing 221 km on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway, near the Tseri exit at 2 am. He had no insurance. The youth was arrested.

In the second instance, a 20 year old was caught doing 192 km per hour on the Limassol-Paphos motorway near Timi at around 8 pm and was also arrested.