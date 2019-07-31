Menu
Local

Two youths caught driving at 221 and 190 km per hour

July 31, 2019 at 7:51am
Edited by

Two young drivers aged 21 and 20 were arrested after being caught driving at 221 km and 190 km per hour on the Limassol-Nicosia and the Limassol-Paphos motorways respectively.

The speed limit on the motorway is 100 km per hour.

The first driver was caught doing 221 km on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway, near the Tseri exit at 2 am. He had no insurance. The youth was arrested.

In the second instance, a 20 year old was caught doing 192 km per hour on the Limassol-Paphos motorway near Timi at around 8 pm and was also arrested.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 31, 2019

Weather forecast: Mainly fine, temperatures at 38 C inland on Wednesday

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 30, 2019

Bishop of Kyrenia says clergy have no place in couples’ bedrooms amid outrage over Morphou Bishop’s remarks

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 30, 2019

Photiou: Cyprus to carry out excavations for Greek Cypriot missing persons in Tylliria

Bouli Hadjioannou