Two women aged 24 and 20 are under arrest after police found cocaine during a search of their home in the free Famagusta area at 1.30 am on Monday.

Police found precision scales and 78 grams of cocaine.

The two were arrested for illegal possession of drugs and illegal possession with intent to supply.

They are expected to appear before Famagusta district court later today to be remanded in custody.

Famagusta anti-narcotics police are investigating.