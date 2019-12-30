Two unique programs for Cypriot youth by NEPOMAK

NEPOMAK is the World Organisation for Young Overseas Cypriots and is run day-to-day by 150 volunteers aged 18-30 from around the world. It has activities in 40 cities globally and directly reaches 15,000 young overseas Cypriots.
NEPOMAK’s members have the chance to learn new skills, challenge themselves and develop life-long friendships.
The organisation is currently accepting applications for two amazing and life-changing programs, NDCP (NEPOMAK Discover Cyprus Program) and NCCT (NEPOMAK Cypriot Culture Tour).
Apply now for the trip of a lifetime through either program by clicking on the links below:
NDCP (ages 18-22) : http://nepomak.org/ndcp-app/
NCCT (ages 23-30): https://nepomak.org/ncct-app/
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nepomak.org