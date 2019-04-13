Two teenagers arrested as part of campaign against fire-crackers

Two teenagers, found loitering around a fire in early hours of today in Limassol, were arrested by the police, who having charged them, let them go to call them later on to appear before the court.

According to the police, the two youngsters, aged 17 and 16, were seen at an open space, near a church at 00.15 this morning. Police were on patrol as part of their campaign to curb the use of fire-crackers, coming up to Easter.

Both boys are set to appear before the court, police said.

Investigations into the incident continue.