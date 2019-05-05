Two robbed at gunpoint in Limassol

A 52 year old man reported to police that three men in hoods robbed him and a friend in the early morning hours of Sunday.
The man said that around 3:30 am, he and a 37 year old woman, who was helping him to enter his apartment as he was feeling unwell, were attacked by three men who pushed them into the apartment.
There they demanded money and stole €5,800 from the apartment and €200 from the woman, as well as other items, such as jewellery and mobile phones.
They also took man’s car keys and stole his silver Mercedes C200, licence plate NSC849, worth around €18,000.
Police are investigating the case.