Two rescued pelicans to be released at Akrotiri wetlands (photos)

Having made a full recovery, two pelicans found in a weak state last November are to be returned to the wild on Friday, the Game Service announced on Tuesday.
The two pelicans will be released at Akrotiri Salt Lake, close to where they were first found but will first be ringed at the Akrotiri Environmental Education centre, it said.
The two pelicans were found exhausted near Akrotiri airport in the beginning of November, 2018.
They were taken to the Wild Fauna Treatment Centre of the Game Service where they have made a full recovery and are ready to be released at a suitable wetland, close to where they were first found, the Game Service said in an announcement.
The Game Service said the Pelecanus onocrotalus (Great White Pelicans), are migratory birds. They usually migrate through Cyprus in small numbers as large flocks avoid crossing large expanses of sea.