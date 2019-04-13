Two remanded in custody in drugs case in Limassol

Two people, arrested on Friday in connection with a drugs case, were remanded in custody for eight days by the Limassol District Court. According to the police, on the 11th April a parcel arrived in Cyprus from a European country by post, containing cocaine weighing one kilo and 140 gr. The day after, the parcel was delivered to one of the suspects, a 40-year old man, who was the recipient. He was arrested immediately. During the arrest, a 26 year old man was seen in the area, acting suspiciously, riding his motorbike. He tried to leave the area, speeding off, and collided with two cars (one of them a police car), before he was arrested. Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit an offence, illegal import, possession and possession of drugs with intent to supply them to others.