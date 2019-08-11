Two remanded for illegal residence, illegal possession of property

Two men, aged 26 and 25, were remanded in custody for eight days by Nicosia district court on Sunday as police investigate a case of possession of burglary tools at night, illegal possession of property and illegal residence in the Republic of Cyprus.

The two were arrested early on Sunday morning. First checks showed that there are residing illegally in the Republic. In their car, police found burglary tools while at their apartment they found jewellery and electronic devices. Police also found three laptops, a camera and other items for which they could not give satisfactory explanation.