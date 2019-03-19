Two remanded after major drug bust

The container searched by Limassol and SBAs police in Ypsonas on Monday afternoon contained a total 104 kilos of cannabis, Limassol district court heard today during a remand hearing of two of the six people arrested in connection with the drug haul.

The other four were arrested in Ypsonas which falls within SBA jurisdiction and are due to appear before an SBA court later today.

Two men – a Bosnian who allegedly imported the container and a Greek Cypriot company owner – who were arrested on Republic of Cyprus territory –appeared before Limassol court on Tuesday morning and where remanded in custody for eight days.

Acting on information of a possible import of three containers with drugs from Canada, the drug squad had placed a number of containers, as well as premises and individuals under surveillance. They followed the specific container to Ypsonas and in cooperation with Bases police raided the premises.

In the container then found 350 packets of cannabis hidden in a container with plaster boards. Two Greek Cypriots and two Nigerians who were on site were arrested on the spot.

