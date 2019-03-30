Menu
Local

Two persons remanded in custody for 8 days for drug offences

March 30, 2019 at 3:21pm
Edited by

Two persons, aged 25 and 27, who were arrested late on Friday night in connection with a seizure of cannabis, weighing about 100 kilos, were remanded in custody today for eight days by the Limassol District Court.

Another six persons are already under arrest, four were arrested on March 18 during a police operation and two later on the same day.

When the Cyprus police, in cooperation with SBA police, raided premises in the village of Ypsonas, within the SBA, they found a container with 350 packages of cannabis. The premises, containers and individuals had been under surveillance prior to the raid.

Police investigations into the case are continuing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

