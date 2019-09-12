Two arrests as police join European campaign for Cross-Border vehicle crime

Two people were arrested for car theft in Cyprus as part of the European Campaign MOTOR VEHICLE CRIME-CARPOL which helps tackle Cross-Border vehicle crime.
Cyprus Police announced today that 242 vehicles and 267 persons were checked as part of the European Campaign which takes place from September 10-12 with the participation of all 28 EU member countries as well as Switzerland and organisations such as Frontex, Interpol and TISPOL an.
In Cyprus, the operation took place on September 11. Joining police were the Department of Road Transport and the Department of Customs.