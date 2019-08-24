Two pedestrians hit by car in Avdilero

Police are investigating a case of reckless driving and two people, a pedestrian and a driver, are in hospital after a car hit a pedestrian at Avdilero early on Saturday morning, before hitting a second man and coming to a stop after colliding with a parked car.

Both the 49 year old pedestrian and the 29 year old driver are out of danger.

The second pedestrian did not wish to be taken to hospital.

The incident occurred at 1.20 am in Avdilleros Square where a fiesta was taking place.

The driver reportedly first hit the 46 year old with his car, then a second man aged 49 who was standing next to his parked car before colliding with the parked car.

Police are investigating a case of reckless driving and causing damage.