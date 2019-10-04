Menu
Two nature trails in Troodos temporarily closed Forestry Department says

October 4, 2019 at 4:44pm
Two nature trails in Troodos forest will be temporarily closed — one because of repair work and the other because of a cycling competition, the Forestry Department has announced

It said that because of repair work that may lead to rockfalls the  Kannoures-Ayios Nicolaos  nature trail will be closed from October 7 to 11.

Moreover, because of a cycling competition in the National Forest Park of Troodos on October 13,  the Pouziaris- Psilo Dendro trail will be closed to hikers from 13:00 until 16:00.

On the same day the cyclists will cross the Artemis and Atalanti nature trails at two locations.  For safety reasons and to assist visitors, there will be officials there as well as the appropriate signs.

