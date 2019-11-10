Menu
Local

Two more arrests over boat arriving in Cyprus with 131 migrants

November 10, 2019 at 12:43pm
Edited by

Police early on Sunday arrested two more people in connection with the boat that arrived in Cyprus on Monday carrying 131 migrants, mostly from Syria.

The two men, aged 49 and 25, are both from Palestine, according to police who also said arrest warrants have been issued for both of them.

The arrests were made at the refugee reception centre following inquiries.

Three people are already in custody in connection with the case – two Syrians, aged 43 and 53, who were seen fleeing the area in a speedboat near to where the boat arrived in Paphos and the Greek Cypriot owner of the boat.

The charges they face are conspiracy to commit a felony, assisting in the illegal entry and transit and residence of third-country nationals in the Cyprus Republic.

Also, assisting prohibited migrants entering or staying in the territory of the Republic and illegal movement of migrants.

 

Read more:

New reception centre for 1000 refugees

You May Also Like

Local
November 10, 2019

Cyprus Defence Minister off to Brussels for PESCO

Annie Charalambous
Local
November 10, 2019

ESM’s Regling does not foresee another crisis coming for Cyprus

Annie Charalambous
Local
November 9, 2019

Government employees on the rise in October

Annie Charalambous