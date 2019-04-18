Two more arrests in Mitsero murder case

Police have made two more arrests as part of their investigation into the murder of a 39 year old woman from the Philippines whose body was found in an abandoned mine shaft in Mitsero, philenews reports.

It said that police late on Thursday arrested two men, both Greek Cypriots, aged 30 and 35.

The arrests came hours after authorities called off plans to pump water from the mine shaft for safety reasons.

The fire services and a private contractor were due to begin work on Thursday morning as police stepped up their search for the victim’s six year old daughter who was reported missing with her in May 2018, however the operation was postponed.

According to CNA, after a meeting with the Geological Survey Department on Thursday and people who know the area, authorities decided not to proceed with the operation fearing that the walls will collapse.

The victim’s former boyfriend, who is also the father of the missing six year old girl, is currently in custody on suspicion of premeditated murder.

The man, who is from Romania, denies any involvement.

