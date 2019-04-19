Two men remanded for Mitsero murder, victim’s former boyfriend released

Two men aged 30 and 35, both Greek Cypriots were remanded in custody for eight days on Friday as suspects in the murder of a 38 year old woman from the Philippines whose body was found in an abandoned mine shaft in Mitsero on Sunday.

The victim’s former boyfriend and father of her six year old girl who was reported missing with her mother in May 2018, was released without charges earlier on Friday.

The two men were arrested late on Thursday and appeared before Nicosia district court on Friday.

Police investigator Ioannis Yiorkatzis told the court that one of the two suspects had picked up the 38 year old and her daughter from their home in Larnaca on the evening of May 4, 2018. He was the man with whom the victim had chatted on social media.

He said that police had contacted the Badoo site and been informed that although the profile had been deleted, it had provided police with the IP address. Police also obtained a court order to access the suspect’s telecommunications.

The second suspect, had photographs of the abandoned Mitsero mine where the victim was found on his Facebook page. At his home police found blue rope, similar to that used to tie the victim’s hands and feet, adhesive tape, mobiles and cameras. During his arrest, he attempted to swallow a SIM card. When questioned, the second suspect would not answer any questions.

During a search of the home of the first suspect, police found and confiscated a tablet, a computer and cameras. He denies any involvement and says he knows the second suspect from work.

During questioning by the defence counsel, the police investigator said one of the suspects who appeared as Orestis on his social media profile, appeared to have been in a relationship with the victim.

The police investigator added that Orestis allegedly insisted the victim bring her daughter along so that she could play with his children.

Police are still looking for the six year girl. Initial plans to pump water from the Mitsero mine shaft where the victim was found were scrapped yesterday for safety reasons with experts warning that the whole shaft may cave in.

Read more