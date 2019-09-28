Two men in police custody after row turns violent

Two Egyptian nationals were remanded in custody for two days by Famagusta district court on Saturday to facilitate police inquiries into a case of assault, causing real bodily harm and causing injuries.

The arrest followed a fight between the two men aged 29 and 33. The two work on a farm in Dherynia. The 33 year old old reportedly attacked the other man with a knife, injuring him in various part of the body. The 29 year old then punched the 33 year old .

Their employer took both of them to hospital with the 29 year old suffering minor injuries and the the 33 year old a broken nose. They were administered first aid and arrested.