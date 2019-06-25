Two men arrested for speeding

Two men aged 23 and 31 were arrested for speeding in the Nicosia district, the first at around 8.10 pm on Monday and the second at around 3 am on Tuesday.

Police said the 23 year old was caught doing 162 km per hour on the Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia highway where the speed limit is 100 km per hour. He presented the residence permit of another person and was arrested for impersonation.

At 3 am, a 31 year old was flagged down by police after he was caught doing 177 km per hour on the Nicosia-Limassol highway. The speed limit is 100 km per hour.

He was arrested, taken to the police station, charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later date.