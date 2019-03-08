Two jailed for 15 years for drug trafficking

Nicosia Criminal Court on Friday handed down jail terms of 15 years to two people found guilty of importing and trafficking a large quantity of drugs.

The Cyprus News Agency said both were found guilty on a number of counts, including conspiracy to commit an offence and illegal importation and possession of cannabis and cocaine with intent to supply.

They were part of a ring which imported the drugs through Larnaca airport as follows.

August 27, 2015 they imported 1.986 kilos of cocaine and 25.89 kilos of cannabis

August 28, 2015 they imported 9.3 kilos of cannabis

On August 31, 2015, they imported 995.5 gr of cocaine and 23 tables of MDMA and 15 of 2-CE

On August 31, 2015 they imported 14.97 kilos of cannabis

The first defendant was also found guilty of supplying 12 kilos of cannabis to another person.

The court said the accused had set up a drug trafficking ring to import drugs into Cyprus. The drug ring operated from October/November 2014 to August 27, 2015.

All the drugs were imported from Belgium in sealed carton boxes that were sent to Prodromos post office to be handed over to people whose names were written on the boxes.

These people did not exist, something which was to the knowledge of another member of the ring who worked at the post office.

The sentences will run concurrently and start from today, but the period of detention – December 15, 2016 in the case of the first accused and April 4, 2016 in the case of the second, will be considered as time served.

Another four people have pleaded guilty in the same case, including a postal worker, who was jailed for 15 years.

The other three were given sentences of 13, nine and two and a half years, suspended for three years.