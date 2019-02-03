Two injured in Larnaca mugging

Two Indian nationals were injured, and one is in critical condition at Nicosia Hospital, after they were attacked and robbed by two other Indian nationals in Larnaca on Saturday night.
Police said the two — a worker aged 27 and a 22 year old student were taken to Larnaca Hospital. One of the two had head injuries and the second a broken nose.
Because of the serious nature of his injuries, the 27 year old was taken to Nicosia Hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.
The 22 year old has been admitted to Larnaca Hospital.
He told police that a little before 9 pm on Saturday as he and his friend were walking in Larnaca they were attacked by two other Indian nationals who stole 1,600 euro he had in his possession and his mobile phone and fled.
Police are investigating.