Two held on suspicion of using stolen credit card at hotel

A 23 year old and a 22 year old are under arrest on suspicion of trying to use a stolen credit card at a hotel in the free Famagusta area.

Police said that the two had booked a room online using the specific card but on arrival at the hotel it emerged that the transaction had not been completed. Another attempt was made, again without success.

Meanwhile a risk officer of credit card payment agency JCC contacted the hotel to say that the card had been reported stolen by its owner.

Further checks established that the card had been unsuccessfully used at two hotels in the free Famagusta area.

Failed attempts had also been made to use three other credit cards from another country which had been reported stolen.

Famagust CID is continuing its investigation.